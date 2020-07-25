1/1
Karen A. Murphy
1968 - 2020
Murphy, Karen A.
Karen A. Murphy was born on April 24, 1968 in Litchfield, CT and passed away on July 19, 2020 in North Branford, CT. Karen grew up in Shelburne, New Hampshire with her family. Karen attended Boston University and graduated from Curry College as a nurse in 1991. During Karen's career as a nurse she dedicated herself to helping children and their families. She worked on a pediatric floor, in private home health, and lastly as a school nurse. Karen loved working with children more than anything in the world. When Karen was not working, she was spending time with her friends, family, and enjoying all of the beauty Mother Nature has to offer. Karen was an active member of the North Madison Congregational Church where she focused her efforts as a Sunday School teacher and Junior Youth Group Leader. Karen took great pride in her gardens around her home and enjoyed being outdoors.
Karen was preceded in death by Stepfather Russell Andrews, 6 grandparents, two Aunts & Uncles. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Timothy Murphy, mother Judy Andrews, James Koser, and stepmother Ellen Koser, her brothers, Steve Andrews, Rick Andrews, three half-siblings, her two children, Ryan Murphy, Hayley Murphy, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephew. Karen loved all her friends and family with all of her heart.
A celebration of life will take place for Karen on August 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the North Madison Congregational Church, 1271 Durham Road, Madison, CT 06443. Please wear a mask and social distance when possible. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations be made to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 204, Norwood, NJ 07648 or go to their link at: https://tnbcfoundation.org/support-us/donate?donate=1. You may also leave your condolences and sign Karen's guest book at shorelinecremation.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
North Madison Congregational Church
