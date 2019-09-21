|
Carey, Karen
Karen Leah (Secki) Carey, 67, of Guilford, passed away in her home, surrounded by family on September 13, 2019. Karen was born September 3, 1952, daughter of the late Yvonne and Louis Secki, Sr. Karen graduated from Guilford High School and worked in many different areas until opening her own business, The Fabric Company in Guilford, where she pursued one of her passions as a seamstress. No project was too big or small - though her legacy will be the items she made for her family - dresses, clothing, Christening gowns (that will be passed down for generations) etc. For many years, Karen was a foster parent and strong advocate for many children in the DCF system. Karen was an avid gardener, baker, chef and was always coming up with new ideas and projects to work on. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, always taking the time to make and/or find things that were special just for them, never letting a minute go by without telling or showing her family just how much she loved them.
Karen is survived by her husband of 40 years, Edward J. Carey III, her children, Joe (Kara) of Killingworth, Brian of Guilford, Robert (Jani) of Durham, Megan and Lucy of Guilford, her grandchildren Isabella, Hailey, Lillian, Grace, Josselynn, Lucas and Katalina, her best friend and cousin Sandy Hudson of Cromwell, and her nephew Rick (Doreen) Forest of Guilford. Karen was predeceased by her sister Patricia Secki Forest.
The family would like to thank Dr. Catherine Arnold and her staff for the care and support they have given Karen over the years. They would also like to thank her team at VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice, especially her nurse Debbie who spent many hours with Karen, ensuring she was comfortable. At her request, funeral services will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made in honor of Karen to a Charcot Marie Tooth/ of their choosing.
