Cox, Karen
Karen M. Cox, 62, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly at home, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James H. Cox.
She was born in New Haven, January 12, 1957, daughter of Marie E. (Perrotti) Signore of Wallingford, and the late Stephen A. Signore. A graduate of North Haven High School, she worked for Russell Partition and then as a caregiver and director of Over the Rainbow Preschool and Childcare Center.
In addition to her husband James and mother Marie, she is survived by her children, James Cox and fiancee Monika Bialko, and Stephanie Peterson and her husband Randy; her grandchildren Brianna, Randy, Carinne, Bryce and Jackson; her siblings and their spouses, Debra and Michael Patten, Stephen R. and Teresa Signore, Thomas A. and Diana Signore, and Paul J. and Cheryl Signore; and her sister-in-law, Fran Signore. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony P. Signore. She leaves behind a large extended family, including Rachel Sackett and family, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, October 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019