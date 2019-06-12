Services Iovanne Funeral Home 11 Wooster Place New Haven , CT 06511 (203) 865-8961 Funeral service 11:00 AM Grace and St. Peter's Episcopal Church 2927 Dixwell Avenue Hamden , CT View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Community Lake Pavilion 291 Hall Ave Wallingford , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Karen Erba Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen Erba

Karen D. Erba, 59, of Wallingford, departed this life surrounded by her loving family on Saturday evening, June 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. She was the beloved wife and best friend of 36 years to Frank T. Erba. Karen was born in New Haven on November 27, 1959 to Mary Ann (DeMarco) DeLucia and the late Frank R. DeLucia. She graduated from Hamden High School in 1977 and went on to attend Stone Academy, receiving her certificate in shorthand and secretarial science. She was most recently employed by the Town of Wallingford, Public Works Department. Karen held many titles throughout her life: wife, mom, daughter, sister, friend, but most proudly wore the title 'Nana'. The lights of her life were her five granddaughters: Mikayla, Olivia, Alaina, Isabella Erba and Savannah Mehmet, who she loved "to the moon and back"; her happiest moments were when she was attending a sporting, dance or school event for any of her girls, or hosting Saturday night sleepovers. Karen also leaves behind her three children Frank G. Erba II (Denise Rivera), Brandon Erba (Amanda Salvati), and Breanna (Keith) Mehmet, whom will all miss her daily phone calls with weather and news reports, and text reminders to let her know when they had settled home for the day. Karen lived for her family, her heart was full when she was in the kitchen preparing a meal large enough to last weeks, or as she would say "it's enough so that you can take some home for lunch this week". Not only was Karen the most incredible wife, mother and nana, but she also cared deeply for and loved unconditionally everyone she came in contact with; if you were a friend of Karen's you know that she would be there at the drop of a hat, and never expect anything in return. She had a smile that could mend a broken heart, a laugh to brighten your day and a way to make everything seem better. The last 15 months of Karen's life proved how incredibly strong she was, watching her fight this cancer with everything she had was an inspiration. Her unwavering faith and ability to remain "positive, positive, positive" is something everyone should strive to be like if ever faced with the unthinkable. The family is proud to say that she was never alone, not even for a minute during the last 15 months. They owe that to the dedication of her husband who tirelessly cared for her, her sister Debbie Morello, who gave her great care, hope and happiness as she walked next to her every step on this path; and to her children, their significant others, her mother, Mary Ann DeLucia, her brother, Frank D. DeLucia, her second daughter, Michelle Erba and dear friend, Hollie Schrader, who stood by her, cared for her and cheered her on at every twist and turn. It was their honor to care for her in the way she had always cared for them. In addition to her husband, children and granddaughters, Karen is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Karen was loved by many and loved many. The family would like to thank the staff of Memorial Sloan Kettering of Harrison, NY and Masonicare of Wallingford for taking such great care of Karen, and for treating her like she was part of their own family. They are extremely grateful, as she deserved nothing less.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 in Grace and St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2927 Dixwell Avenue in Hamden at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Family and friends are also invited to attend a Celebration of Karen's Life on June 23, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Lake Pavilion, 291 Hall Ave. in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Karen's honor to the , or the Connecticut Humane Society. Share a memory and sign Karen's guest book online at www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries