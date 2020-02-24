|
Grano, Karen Joyce
Karen Joyce Grano, 64, of Manassas, VA passed away peacefully at Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, VA on February 20th, 2020. She is survived by her beloved son Brandon Blatnick, her former spouse Steven Blatnick, her brother John Grano and his wife Cynthia, her nephews Jordan, Evin and Aidan Grano, and five grand nieces and nephews. She spent 30 years in the mental health field as an Art Psychotherapist and counselor. Karen grew up in East Haven, CT and later resided in Glassboro, NJ for 20 years. She lived the last 13 years in Northern Virginia. Karen lived every moment to the fullest. She will be deeply missed. Memorial service is on Feb. 26, in Manassas at Baker-Post Funeral Home. https://www.bakerpostfh.com/memorials/karen-grano
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020