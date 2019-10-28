|
Hawley, Karen L.
Karen L. Hawley, age 59, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1960, in New Haven. Karen leaves behind her husband Kenneth who she was married to for 35 years. She is the daughter of Jeryl Vets Gagliardi and George Gagliardi. In addition to her parents, she leaves her sister Patricia Loope, children Steven (Cassandra) Hawley and Kimberly Hawley (Daniel Reinwald). Karen was employed at the Knights of Columbus as an administrative assistant for many years. Prior to the Knights, Karen was the proud owner of The Crayon Box, a daycare in her home in West Haven. She enjoyed many years of taking care of little ones and watching them grow. Her hobbies include gardening and cooking. Karen was a deeply religious woman who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. One of her mottos was, "Live your life in such a way that if anyone should speak poorly of you, no one would believe it."
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 pm, at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 11 o'clock in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019