Smith, Karen L.
Karen L. Smith, 72, of Cheshire, formally of West Hartford, passed away on May 21 at CT Hospice in Branford after a long and courageous 5+ year battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was born on July 16, 1947 in Hartford and was the daughter of the late Albert and Bernice Swanson of West Hartford. Karen attended local schools in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1965. She earned her undergraduate degree in Education from CCSU in 1969, the same year she met her future husband, Don Smith II from Bloomfield. Karen and Don were married on June 27, 1970 and began an almost 50 year marriage. After brief stints in Fort Lee, NJ, East Hartford and Meriden, the couple settled in Cheshire in 1974 where they raised their 3 children.
As a young mother in Cheshire, Karen was a member of the Cheshire Heights Community Club, Zoning Board of Appeals, League of Women Voters, Board of Education and the Cheshire Town Council. She got involved in local town politics with the goals of improving education and making Cheshire an overall better place to live and raise a family. Karen resumed her teaching career in the mid 1980s and obtained her Masters degree and certification from CCSU in Education and School Administration. She spent 29 years of her career in Southington where she was a math teacher/tutor at Kennedy Jr. High in the mid to late 1980s, Principal of both Strong and Derynoski Elementary Schools from 1992 to 2011 and Assistant Superintendent/Acting Superintendent of Southington Schools from 2011 until her retirement in 2015. Before starting a family, Karen began her career as an elementary school teacher in both Clinton and New Jersey. Prior to returning to Southington, Karen was an Assistant Principal and Principal in Manchester from 1990 to 1992. Karen was recognized as the State of CT Principal of the Year in 2002, an award she would say was the result of having a dedicated group of talented educators supporting her career long mantra of "Children First." After her retirement and during her entire battle with cancer, Karen volunteered her time at ALTA in Southington. She tutored students, acted as a role model or friend, and helped any student in need as her health allowed. Her time at ALTA extended her life as it was another opportunity to teach and help others while taking her mind off of her illness. Throughout her entire life, Karen remained an extremely kind, thoughtful and overly generous person who put everyone's needs before her own.
Karen loved to spend time with family during the holidays, creating lasting memories over many decades and making new ones as she became a proud grandmother in her later years. She looked forward to her annual July vacations to Cape Cod, a family tradition that began back in the late 1960s and continued each year of her cancer fight. In 2016, despite her illness, Karen was able to take a memorable cruise to Bermuda with family. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, reading, sitting on her deck, taking day trips with her husband Don, meeting friends for breakfast or lunch and enjoyed watching movies, New England Patriots games and golf in more recent years. Karen was also a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford.
Besides her husband of 49 years Don Smith II, Karen is survived by her 3 beloved children, Don Smith III (Anna), Kristin Rice (Phillip) and Heather Smith, her 4 beloved grandchildren Abby and Megan Rice, Zachary Robitzek and Austin Smith, her beloved sister Nancy Swanson, her beloved nephew Eric Caracuzzi and Eric's father, Tom Caracuzzi. She also leaves behind her 2 special step-grandchildren Cameron and Isabella Catanzaro as well as special friends Betty Lutz, Sally Kamerbeek and Judy Villa. In addition to her parents, Karen was pre-deceased by her son-in-law Joseph J. Pedone.
Karen's family would like to thank the extremely talented team of MDs and Nurses at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven for their exceptional care and support during her difficult fight. Special thanks goes out to Dr. Dan Arin A. Silasi, MD whose expertise, guidance and unending optimism extended Karen's life well beyond expectations after her unfortunate diagnosis in 2015. Our family could not be more appreciative of your efforts to extend both Karen's length and quality of life.
Because of her love for many charities memorial donations in Karen's memory can be made to; ALTA at the Pyne Center, 242 Main St., Southington, CT 06489, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 306 Industrial Park Rd., Middletown, CT 06457 or Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi MD., P.O. Box 208063, New Haven, CT 06520.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, Karen's services and burial will be private. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date and we will gather to share stories, have a few laughs and celebrate her incredible life.
The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Karen L. Smith, 72, of Cheshire, formally of West Hartford, passed away on May 21 at CT Hospice in Branford after a long and courageous 5+ year battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was born on July 16, 1947 in Hartford and was the daughter of the late Albert and Bernice Swanson of West Hartford. Karen attended local schools in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1965. She earned her undergraduate degree in Education from CCSU in 1969, the same year she met her future husband, Don Smith II from Bloomfield. Karen and Don were married on June 27, 1970 and began an almost 50 year marriage. After brief stints in Fort Lee, NJ, East Hartford and Meriden, the couple settled in Cheshire in 1974 where they raised their 3 children.
As a young mother in Cheshire, Karen was a member of the Cheshire Heights Community Club, Zoning Board of Appeals, League of Women Voters, Board of Education and the Cheshire Town Council. She got involved in local town politics with the goals of improving education and making Cheshire an overall better place to live and raise a family. Karen resumed her teaching career in the mid 1980s and obtained her Masters degree and certification from CCSU in Education and School Administration. She spent 29 years of her career in Southington where she was a math teacher/tutor at Kennedy Jr. High in the mid to late 1980s, Principal of both Strong and Derynoski Elementary Schools from 1992 to 2011 and Assistant Superintendent/Acting Superintendent of Southington Schools from 2011 until her retirement in 2015. Before starting a family, Karen began her career as an elementary school teacher in both Clinton and New Jersey. Prior to returning to Southington, Karen was an Assistant Principal and Principal in Manchester from 1990 to 1992. Karen was recognized as the State of CT Principal of the Year in 2002, an award she would say was the result of having a dedicated group of talented educators supporting her career long mantra of "Children First." After her retirement and during her entire battle with cancer, Karen volunteered her time at ALTA in Southington. She tutored students, acted as a role model or friend, and helped any student in need as her health allowed. Her time at ALTA extended her life as it was another opportunity to teach and help others while taking her mind off of her illness. Throughout her entire life, Karen remained an extremely kind, thoughtful and overly generous person who put everyone's needs before her own.
Karen loved to spend time with family during the holidays, creating lasting memories over many decades and making new ones as she became a proud grandmother in her later years. She looked forward to her annual July vacations to Cape Cod, a family tradition that began back in the late 1960s and continued each year of her cancer fight. In 2016, despite her illness, Karen was able to take a memorable cruise to Bermuda with family. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, reading, sitting on her deck, taking day trips with her husband Don, meeting friends for breakfast or lunch and enjoyed watching movies, New England Patriots games and golf in more recent years. Karen was also a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford.
Besides her husband of 49 years Don Smith II, Karen is survived by her 3 beloved children, Don Smith III (Anna), Kristin Rice (Phillip) and Heather Smith, her 4 beloved grandchildren Abby and Megan Rice, Zachary Robitzek and Austin Smith, her beloved sister Nancy Swanson, her beloved nephew Eric Caracuzzi and Eric's father, Tom Caracuzzi. She also leaves behind her 2 special step-grandchildren Cameron and Isabella Catanzaro as well as special friends Betty Lutz, Sally Kamerbeek and Judy Villa. In addition to her parents, Karen was pre-deceased by her son-in-law Joseph J. Pedone.
Karen's family would like to thank the extremely talented team of MDs and Nurses at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven for their exceptional care and support during her difficult fight. Special thanks goes out to Dr. Dan Arin A. Silasi, MD whose expertise, guidance and unending optimism extended Karen's life well beyond expectations after her unfortunate diagnosis in 2015. Our family could not be more appreciative of your efforts to extend both Karen's length and quality of life.
Because of her love for many charities memorial donations in Karen's memory can be made to; ALTA at the Pyne Center, 242 Main St., Southington, CT 06489, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 306 Industrial Park Rd., Middletown, CT 06457 or Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi MD., P.O. Box 208063, New Haven, CT 06520.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, Karen's services and burial will be private. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date and we will gather to share stories, have a few laughs and celebrate her incredible life.
The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.