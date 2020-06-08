Karen Louise Shanks
Shanks, Karen Louise
Karen Louise (Pulit) Shanks, age 79, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. She was born on January 23, 1941, in West Haven, CT, the daughter of the late Michael and Florence (Kimball) Pulit. She was the longtime companion of the late Nicholas Juhasz for 38 years and the former wife of the late Edward Shanks Sr. Loving mother of Kimberly Shanks-Bernardo of West Haven, Tracy Shanks-Bernardo of West Haven, Michael (Marie) Shanks of Meriden, and Melissa (Russell) Kieslich III of North Haven. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a niece and a nephew. She was predeceased by her daughter Deborah Shanks-Rivera, her son Edward "Booie" Shanks Jr.; sisters Geraldine (Andrew) Camera and Shirley Pulit Duprey, and a brother Gary Pulit.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday evening at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, from 4-7p.m. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, please bring a photo of Karen that you may want to share to pin onto Karen's memory board. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
