Daley, Karen Patricia (Kaklow)
Sunday, January 26, 2020 Karen Patricia (Kaklow) Daley longtime resident of North Branford passed away at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. Beloved wife of Daniel W. Daley and loving mother of Erin Daley
Karen was born in New Haven on June 25, 1971, daughter of James Kaklow of West Haven and the late Patricia (Danick) Kaklow. Sister of Greg Kaklow of New Haven. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Donna Daley and Susan Gennett and a nephew Brian Gennett. Predeceased by her parents-in-law, Donald and Shirley (Nichols) Daley.
Karen worked as High School teacher for seventeen years at Masuk High School in Monroe.
She is a graduate of Southern CT State University, and received her sixth-year degree also from Southern CT State University. She was actively involved with her work's book club and an active parishioner of St. Vincent DePaul Church in East Haven. Karen enjoyed travel with family, shopping for the latest bargains; getting her friends together for some fun and interacting with her students.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 29 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30 at 11 a.m. in St. Vincent De Paul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will follow immediately at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Closer to Free, c/o Smilow Cancer Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 28, 2020