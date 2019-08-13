|
Pekari Goetz, Karen
Karen Pekari Goetz, age 62, of West Haven passed away with her family by her side on August 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of Richard Goetz. Karen was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Carmine and Eleanor Peavey Ciociola. She is also survived by her children Edward (Dani) Pergolotti of Cheshire and Craig (Michelle) Dicks of South Dakota, her grandchildren Jada, Ellie, Anthony, Sabatino and Francesca, her siblings Carl (Betty) Ciociola of West Haven and Carol (Michael) Swithers of PA, her nephew Nicholas, her nieces Gina, Nichole and Jessica, her mother-in-law, Patricia Goetz and her in-laws, Raymond, John, Debbie, Cindy and Cheryl. Karen loved her family. She was her sons and grandchildren's biggest fan, no matter how far away, or how cold it was, she could always be found cheering for them at their sporting events.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Graveside Service will be on Friday in Oak Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. Donations may be made in her name to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 or [email protected] For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019