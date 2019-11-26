|
Korytkowski, Karol
Karol Korytkowski, age 33 of West Palm Beach, FL (formerly of Ansonia), died November 22, 2019. Born in Poland on October 23, 1986, he was the beloved son of Waldemar and Teresa Jolanta Rybinska Korytkowski of Ansonia. Mr. Korytkowski was a 2005 graduate of Emmett O'Brien Technical High School and worked for the Lamar Outdoor Advertising Company as an Installation Operations Specialist. As a youth, Karol enjoyed all sports and participated in Ansonia Little League Baseball and Pop Warner Football. He was an excellent cook, a skill he refined while working many years at the Italian Pavilion of Derby. Karol was a lover of all animals, especially his canine companion, "Goldie" and will be long remembered for his generosity, his outgoing and friendly personality and for his focus on being family oriented. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Magdalena (Eric Breininger) Korytkowski of Naugatuck and a brother, Spc. Tomasz Korytkowski, US Army Airborne, of Italy; paternal grandmother, Marianna Korytkowski of Seymour; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins in the U.S. and Poland. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Witold Korytkowski and his maternal grandparents, Heronim and Wiktoria Rybinski. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, Ansonia. Online condolences may be made at
