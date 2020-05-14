Birkmaier, Katherine
Katherine Ann Birkmaier passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Griffin Hospital after a courageous fight against the COVID-19 virus. She was born on October 22, 1955 in Bridgeport, the loving daughter of Katherine Helen (Kay) and the late Artemas (Ted) Birkmaier II.
After High School Kathy started a lifelong career in HealthCare, holding many positions over the years. She was a Wellness Coordinator at The Linden at Woodbridge. Kathy's passion was to help people and she will forever be remembered for her kindness, generosity and her huge heart. She enjoyed road trips and travel, but most of, Kathy loved to spend time with her family and many friends, especially family holidays and parties. She will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
In addition to her loving mother Kay, Kathy will be greatly missed by her sisters, Barbara Birkmaier, Cindy Birkmaier and Wendy Birkmaier, her brother Artemas (Teddy) Birkmaier, III and his wife Amy, her niece Jessica Langevin and her husband Scott and great-niece Amelia, her nephew Ryan Birkmaier and his fiancé Nichole, her nephew and nieces Adam, Ashley and Amber Westenberger, her aunts and many, many cousins. She was predeceased by her niece Stacey Birkmaier.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses in ICU at Griffin Hospital for her care as well as the many people who prayed for her.
Memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to Oxford Ambulance Association, 484 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT 06478.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.