Campbell, Katherine

Katherine Campbell, 79, resident of New Haven, died peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Kingstree, SC on Dec. 22, 1938 to the late George and Mattie Griffin. Katherine worked in the New England Linen Factory. She enjoyed cooking and watching TV shows like "The Flip Wilson Show". Katherine leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Sandra A. Campbell, Rondra Campbell; sister, Janie Roberson; and a host of friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her husband, George W. Campbell.

A celebration of her will take place Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthews Unison Free Will Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Friends may call (day) at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beveardale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Campbell family, please visit,

www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019