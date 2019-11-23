|
Carroll, Katherine
Katherine "Kathy" Marie Florentino Carroll passed away at home in her sleep on November 20, 2019. Kathy was born on September 17, 1954 and raised in Port Washington, NY.
She married her husband, Edward Carroll, on October 9, 1976. After marrying, the couple lived in East Meadow, NY and they raised their two daughters, Melissa and Jennifer, while living in Milford, CT for the last 30 years.
During her time in Connecticut, Kathy dedicated her life to volunteering for Girl Scouts of Connecticut and the St. Mary's Church Ladies Guild. She loved quilting, Jeopardy, rooting for the New York Jets and Mets and spending time with the people she loved.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Paula Florentino. She is survived by her husband Edward; her two sisters, Jane Kringdon and Sally Schott; her brother, Tony Florentino; and her two daughters, Melissa and Jennifer.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Girl Scouts of Connecticut or the . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019