New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
70 Gulf Street
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Carroll


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Carroll Obituary
Carroll, Katherine
Katherine "Kathy" Marie Florentino Carroll passed away at home in her sleep on November 20, 2019. Kathy was born on September 17, 1954 and raised in Port Washington, NY.
She married her husband, Edward Carroll, on October 9, 1976. After marrying, the couple lived in East Meadow, NY and they raised their two daughters, Melissa and Jennifer, while living in Milford, CT for the last 30 years.
During her time in Connecticut, Kathy dedicated her life to volunteering for Girl Scouts of Connecticut and the St. Mary's Church Ladies Guild. She loved quilting, Jeopardy, rooting for the New York Jets and Mets and spending time with the people she loved.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Paula Florentino. She is survived by her husband Edward; her two sisters, Jane Kringdon and Sally Schott; her brother, Tony Florentino; and her two daughters, Melissa and Jennifer.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Girl Scouts of Connecticut or the . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -