Ford-Droney, Katherine J.
Katherine J.. Ford-Droney, 54, beloved wife of Kevin Droney passed away Nov. 21, 2019 with her family at her side. Besides her husband she is survived by a daughter Michelle (Rick) Finocchiaro of S. Windsor, a son David Bland of Hamden, a grandaughter Lilliana Finocchiaro, her father Thomas J. Ford Jr. and his wife Sally of Sturbridge, MA, two brothers Thomas J. Ford III of West Brooksfield, MA and Sean Ford and his compannion Kris of Wilbraham, MA, a sister Tammie (Jim) Landry of Ashford and three nieces, Hannah, Adeline and Shannon. She was predeceased by a son Aaron and her mother Noreen Caterino Ford. Katerine was born June 13,1965 in Woburn MA, was a graduate of Charter Oak State College, earning a Bachelors degree and had been employed for many years in the Admissions office at Tunxis Community College in Farmington. Kathy loved the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins and enjoyed going to concerts, golfing and traveling. Wherever she went she was the life of the party. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday Nov.30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will be private. Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Saturday morning prior to the mass from 9:00-10:30. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. or www.braintumor.org. to leave an online condolence see www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2019