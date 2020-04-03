Home

Katherine Millham Latimer

Katherine Millham Latimer Obituary
Latimer, Katherine Millham
January 11, 1942 - March 22, 2020
Kate Latimer died peacefully at home in Carmel, California on March 22 at the age of 78, the end of a full life of blessings. A graduate of Vassar College, Simmons School of Social Work, and Yale Divinity School, Kate was a minister of the United Church of Christ, a welcoming presence well-known for her poetic sermons on life's joys and sorrows, and best known as a warm friend.
Kate was equally fond of study in Hebrew and of working with her hands in all ways—and always enjoyed singing with others above all. Kate is survived by her dear husband of 55 years, Arthur; her children Andrew, Barney, and Jane; her grandchildren Leo and Suzy; her sisters Lucia, Alida, Ellen, Clodagh, Geraldine, Tirza, and Françoise; her brothers Peter, Ki, and Tony; her many nieces and nephews; and many friends old and new. Each was her favorite, and all were deeply loved.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020
