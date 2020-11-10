Toce, Katherine N.
Katherine Norden Toce, 66, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to Mark E. Toce. Kathy was born in New Haven on September 23, 1954 and was the son of the late George and Ann McGuire Norden. A 1972 graduate of East Haven High School, Kathy had worked for the former CT Savings Bank, the former Chuck's Steakhouse on Main Street, East Haven, loved working with children of East Haven Family Resource Center at DC Moore School and later as a Medical Secretary for Digestive Disease. Kathy was very active with her son's schools, her church community and volunteered preparing food monthly for the Women's Shelter in New Haven. Mother of Mark and Danny Toce. Sister of George Norden III (Kim), Patricia Carusone (Nick), Daniel Norden and Tim Norden (Lisa). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear and loving friends. One of Kathy's greatest loves was cooking and hosting for her family and friends on all different occasions.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, Nov. 12th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. On Friday morning, Nov. 13th, family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent de Paul's Church, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. (no more than 100 people) and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. (Masks and social distancing are always required for all services) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kathy's favorite organization, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.www.northhavenfuneral.com