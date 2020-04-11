|
Olson, Katherine (Kay)
Katherine "Kay" Ashworth Olson, 92, of North Haven passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. Katherine, known to all as Kay, was born in Branford on Jan-uary 19, 1928. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Olson. Kay graduated Stone School of Business and worked as a bookkeeper before going into banking where she continued working until retirement. She was a member of the North Haven Senior Center and a 50+ year member of the North Haven Congregational Church. Kay enjoyed going to bingo with her friends, trips to Mohegan Sun and was an avid NY Yankee fan. She also enjoyed many vacations to Cape Cod and Pennsylvania with family as well as trips to Disney World with her children and grandchildren. She also treasured her trips to California and St. Thomas with her husband. her happiest times, however, were spent surrounded by family. For this reason, Holidays were especially important events as the entire family would be gathered together. Easter and Christmas, she made her "special recipe" of macaroni and cheese, (which had just enough macaroni to hold the rich cheddar cheese together.) Christmas she was busy baking off a dozen Swedish coffee cakes to deliver to family and friends on Christmas Eve. Her greatest gift was love and doing for others is what truly gave her life meaning. If a friend or family member became ill, she would be at their door with her special casserole and sour cream coffee cake. When she could no longer see to drive, she learned to ride the bus to the Clelian Center where she enjoyed three years taking part in their many various activities. Many thanks to the
staff for the joy they gave her during that time. Also a special thank you to Betsy, her home health aide during this time. We would have be lost without you! Thank you also to the staff at Masonicare for their care during the last year of her life with a special thanks to Lydia and also to Emily, who made recreation time such a special part of her day. She will be remembered by all with much laughter and love. Kay was the mother of Donna (Tony) Ferrara of Cheshire, Lynn (Dan) Lafleur of North Haven. Grandmother of Lori Ferrara, Michael Ferrara (Brooke Petito), Erica Jahn (David Clements), Stephen (Kristen) Jahn, Alyssa Jahn (Tom Molloy), Joe and Jeremy Lafleur. Great-grandmother of Annabelle, Vanessa, Colby, Caroline, Kayla and Dylan. Sister of Ina (Richard) Montelius and the late Verna Buck.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Center, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020