Harris, Katherine S.
Loving daughter of Grace S. Carroll of Wallingford and Peter M. Siladi of Portland, Maine, and mother of Stephanie Biggs and grandmother to Brooklynn Biggs and Kaden Mitchell-Biggs. Sibling to a blended family that included brothers and sisters: Mark Siladi, Morgan Carroll, Meredith Sweeney, Mary Carroll-Esposito, Darrell Carroll, Steven Carroll, Robin Varon and Warren Carroll. From Milford originally, Kathy enjoyed her earliest years with her extended family reaching from Stamford to Norwalk to Massachusetts, full of cousins, aunts and uncles. Strongly academic, after graduating from Milford High School in 1977, Kathy found her calling early on in Physical Therapy and was graduated from Russell Sage College with a BA in PT. This was followed by her Masters and PhD both achieved while she was working and raising her daughter Stephanie. Kathy was associate professor with tenure at Quinnipiac University and served as Chair and Program Director of the Physical Therapy Department. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Connecticut , for whom she volunteered routinely. For Katherine's full life story please visit Beyondthedash.com. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020