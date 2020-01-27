|
|
Hammond, Katheryn Neri
Katheryn Neri Hammond, 89, of Alpharetta, GA (formerly of Hamden) passed away on January 14th. Beloved wife of Burton; mother of Stephen (deceased) and Ronald; grandmother of Meredith, Chase and Hayley; great-grandmother of Lainey and Calvin. Family will receive friends at Torello & Son Funeral Home in Hamden, Friday, January 31st, 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, February 1st, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hamden. For detailed information, please see Torellofh.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020