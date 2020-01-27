New Haven Register Obituaries
Katheryn Neri Hammond

Katheryn Neri Hammond Obituary
Hammond, Katheryn Neri
Katheryn Neri Hammond, 89, of Alpharetta, GA (formerly of Hamden) passed away on January 14th. Beloved wife of Burton; mother of Stephen (deceased) and Ronald; grandmother of Meredith, Chase and Hayley; great-grandmother of Lainey and Calvin. Family will receive friends at Torello & Son Funeral Home in Hamden, Friday, January 31st, 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, February 1st, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hamden. For detailed information, please see Torellofh.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
