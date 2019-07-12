Swaun, Kathleen Ann

Kathleen Ann Swaun, age 71, of East Haven passed away suddenly on July 10, 2019. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 29, 1947 to the late Robert F. and Madeline Heaney Sullivan. Kathleen started her career at SNET, retiring from Borruso Company in East Haven after 30 years as a Bookkeeper. Kathleen loved taking trips to the casino. She loved her family and was very generous, doting and protective to her grandchildren and godson. She is survived by her three daughters, Kristine (James) Rondeau of Bozrah, CT, Maureen (Wayne) Mavricz of Oxford, CT and Deborah Dzierlatka of North Haven, CT, and one sister Nancy (Richard) Collins of North Branford, CT. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Amanda Dzierlatka, Matthew Dzierlatka, Andrew Dzierlatka, Kaylie Mavricz, Brooke Rondeau, Dylan Mavricz, Paige Rondeau, Brett Rondeau and her godson Robert Collins. She is predeceased by one sister Gail Sullivan, and her beloved dog Holly who passed several years ago. Special thanks to the East Haven Police Department and Emergency Medical Team for their quick response and care. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory, 600 Jones Hill Road, West Haven at 11am on Monday, July 15, 2019. Interment immediately following at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 13, 2019