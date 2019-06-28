|
|
Bontatibus, Kathleen
Kathleen Smith Bontatibus, 78, of Branford, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on July 24, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Cunningham Smith. Kathleen had worked for Harco Laboratories, Inc. for many years until her retirement. Cousin of Gordon Shanks (Alice), William Shanks and Frances Novaco.
The visiting hour will be Tuesday, July 2nd, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, West Haven. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019