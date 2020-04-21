|
Costello, Kathleen "Kit"
Kathleen (Kit) Burns Costello, age 61, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Meriden, CT. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Robert and Katharyne (Burke) Costello, Kit spent most of her childhood in Flossmoor, IL. A graduate of Homewood Flossmoor High School in 1976, she went on to earn a Bachelors degree at Central Connecticut State University. Kit enjoyed a successful career as a consultant in sales and business development on both US coasts. For the past 7 years Kit lived in Branford which she loved dearly. She was devoted to her gardens and "galavanting" around the shoreline. Kit is survived by her sisters Marty, Mary, Megan, Sarah, Tim, nieces and nephews: Kyle and Connor, Meghan and Kathryn, Madeline and Luke; and her Branford family Robin, Marc and Sonny Reed. A future memorial will be planned in Branford. Donations in Kit's memory can be made to The Community Dining Room where she often enjoyed the hospitality. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on May 22, 2020