Minore, Kathleen D.

Kathleen D. Minore entered into eternal rest at home in New Haven while surrounded by her family on April 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Francis S. Minore, Sr. Loving mother of Francis Minore of New Haven, Keith Minore of Boston, MA, Pasquale Minore (Paula) of Orange, Robert Minore (Lisa) of Hamden and Denise Romania (George) of Cheshire. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Heather Minore-Cotto (Florencio), Dana Minore Ulstad (Jason), Dustin Minore, Taylor Minore, George Romania, Kathleen G. Romania, Robert S. Minore and great-grandchildren Rory and Greyson Ulstad. Mrs. Minore is also survived by a lifelong friend Andrew Gambardella. Predeceased by a brother Frank Bonaminio, sisters Rose Coppola, Josephine Pascarella, Elvira DiChello, Edith Iovine, her companion of 15 years Carl Iaccarino and lifelong friend Angela Gambardella. Kathleen was born in New Haven September 27, 1930 daughter of the late Pasquale and Angelina DiPasquale Sabino. She was the President of Minore Meats, Inc. and a member of the Double Beach Club, Circle Lanes Bowling League, Jolly Time Seniors and the New Haven Garden Club. The strong vibrant and faith-filled woman who devoted her life to her family is now dancing her way through heaven's door. She will be forever missed and cherished as a mother, grandmother and friend.

Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Saturday at 9 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Entombment in All Saints Mausoleum. Calling hours are Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019