New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen LaRiviere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen DeMezzo LaRiviere


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen DeMezzo LaRiviere Obituary
LaRiviere, , Kathleen DeMezzo
Kathleen "Kathy" DeMezzo LaRiviere, 72, beloved wife of Pierre LaRiviere of Guilford passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 in CT Hospice with her loving family by her side. Loving mother of Alicia (Travis) Moody and Joseph (Lynn) DelPivo all of Durham. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth Paecht, Jr., Jonathon (Jonny Bear) Paecht, Joshua Sansone, Matthew Londa, Aedan and Danica DelPivo. Caring sister of Robert (Betty Ann) DeMezzo of Cromwell and the late Michael DeMezzo. Kathleen was born in New Haven on February 18, 1947, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary DelGrego DeMezzo. Prior to her retirement Kathy worked for the Orchard Glass Co. for over 30 years. She was a very loving woman and kind to everyone she met. She was everyone's "Noni". Kathy's life was her husband, her children and grandchildren which she devoted every day of her life to, right to her last moment. Kathy's family would like to thank the Staff at CT Hospice for the loving care they gave her during her time there.
Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Kathy's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now