Kathleen "Kathy" DeMezzo LaRiviere, 72, beloved wife of Pierre LaRiviere of Guilford passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 in CT Hospice with her loving family by her side. Loving mother of Alicia (Travis) Moody and Joseph (Lynn) DelPivo all of Durham. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth Paecht, Jr., Jonathon (Jonny Bear) Paecht, Joshua Sansone, Matthew Londa, Aedan and Danica DelPivo. Caring sister of Robert (Betty Ann) DeMezzo of Cromwell and the late Michael DeMezzo. Kathleen was born in New Haven on February 18, 1947, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary DelGrego DeMezzo. Prior to her retirement Kathy worked for the Orchard Glass Co. for over 30 years. She was a very loving woman and kind to everyone she met. She was everyone's "Noni". Kathy's life was her husband, her children and grandchildren which she devoted every day of her life to, right to her last moment. Kathy's family would like to thank the Staff at CT Hospice for the loving care they gave her during her time there.

Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Kathy's guest book online at

