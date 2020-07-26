Delaney, Kathleen, L.
Kathleen Louise Hannon Delaney of Wallingford passed away peacefully July 24, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice. She is the daughter of the late John and Helen Servaty Hannon. Born August 3, 1946, in New Haven, Ms. Delaney is survived by her two sons, Joseph Michael (MaryLee) Delaney, Jr., and Jonathan Mark Delaney; her sister, Patricia H. Donovan; three grandchildren, Dominick (Nucci), Lucien and Persephone Jo (Sephie); her sister-in-law, Carolyn Hannon; her goddaughter, Kathleen B. Appel, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, John (Jack), and her dearest friends, M. Patricia Bellmore and Lucille S. Lupinski. Prior to retirement in 2009 due to illness, Kathy was employed at Gateway Community College as Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Students.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in The Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Wallingford, Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Wallingford. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or Church of the Resurrection,115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. Share a memory and sign Kathy's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements.