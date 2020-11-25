Lamb , Kathleen "Kathy"
Kathleen "Kathy" Lamb, 72, died in her sleep from congestive heart failure on Nov. 18th in Durham, NC. The past decade was a period of enormous growth and recovery for Kathy. She became the best version of herself and continued to form meaningful friendships up until her remaining weeks. She will be remembered for her beautiful voice and ability to brighten any moment with a song, belting out lyrics with just the mention of a phrase. Kathy was born in 1948 in East Haven, CT, to Bertha Hopkins and Richard Lamb, Sr. She graduated from West Haven High School in 1966. She moved throughout her life and made strong friendships across the US. Kathy was satisfied to live long enough to vote and see Biden and Harris win the 2020 election for the sake of her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters Zareen and Navaz Kapadia; the father of Kathy's children, Sam Kapadia; her grandchildren, Lucinda, Kai, and Kole; and her younger sister, Randi Lamb-Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Lamb, Jr. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Kathy Lamb to The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina or your local food bank. A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov 28, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. via Zoom.E-mail OhBrotherKathy@gmail.com to learn more
