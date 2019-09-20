New Haven Register Obituaries
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fountain Hill Cemetery
57 High Street
Deep River, CT
Kathleen Lombardi, 95, of Deep River, was born on September 12, 1924, and passed away peacefully on September 18, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Samuel and Jennie (Trabucchi) Sbona. Kathleen was a graduate of Deep River High School, and was very active in the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She retired from Whelen Engineering in Deep River where she worked for many years. Kathleen leaves behind her beloved husband, Rocco, of 39 years along with her children: Judith Rudsinski of Rapid River, Michigan, and Maureen Hyde of Inverness, Florida; her three grandchildren: James Parthemore of Orland Park, Illinois, Nicole Parthemore of Long Beach, California, and Kevin Hyde of Inverness, Florida; her four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel Parthemore, of Orland Park, and DJ and Tara of Inverness. Kathleen was predeceased by her first husband, Albert C. Frank, Jr. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 24 at 11 a.m. in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High Street in Deep River, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kathleen's memory may be made to the charity of your choosing. To visit the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home website, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register & Middletown Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
