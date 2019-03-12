Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Sintay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Sintay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen M. Sintay Obituary
Sintay, Kathleen M.
Kathy Sintay, 57, of North Branford passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on February 12. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Camera and Jayme Sintay, and very dear friend, John Del Vasto. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Richitelli, and her sister Robin Bell. Per Kathy's request, no services will be held, however, a mass in her honor will take place at St. Vincent De Paul Church in East Haven on Sunday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.