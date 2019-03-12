|
|
Sintay, Kathleen M.
Kathy Sintay, 57, of North Branford passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on February 12. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Camera and Jayme Sintay, and very dear friend, John Del Vasto. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Richitelli, and her sister Robin Bell. Per Kathy's request, no services will be held, however, a mass in her honor will take place at St. Vincent De Paul Church in East Haven on Sunday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2019