Moriarty, Kathleen
Kathleen Ann Gallagher Moriarty, age 71, of West Haven passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on March 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of Vickie Mortimer. Kate was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Margaret Moore Gallagher. She is also survived by her children, Paul (Cristy Salzman-Eagles) Moriarty, Robert (Heidi) Moriarty and Diana Sanchez, her grandchildren, Kevin, Korrine, Connor, Finn and Logan Moriarty, Kaleb and Xander Eagles, her siblings Thomas (Donna Violante) Gallagher, Barbara (Michael Ryan) Jarry and Patricia (Richard) Boyne and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Moriarty and her brother-in-law Rev. Dennis Jarry. Prior to her retirement, Kate was employed as a manager for Wawa Food Markets.
In life, there are those individuals that make such a large impact on you that their presence will remain forever. Kate was one of those special people who has made a permanent impact on so many lives. Determined and strong, she fought a hard battle with cancer for thirteen years and overcame obstacles that so many people would have given up on. She was truly an inspiration to so many people. She never complained because she was more worried about others than herself. She will be forever missed by so many people.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020