Kathleen (Sause) Morris
1946 - 2020
Morris, Kathleen (Sause)
Kathleen (Sause) Morris, 73 formerly of Fair Haven, passed away at home on August 7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born November 16, 1946 in New Haven to James and Helen (Fryer) Sause. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William Morris of Fair Haven residing in Myrtle Beach, SC and three sons, William Morris Jr. (Maureen) of Haddam, Scott Morris (Donna) of Winter Springs, FL and Kevin Morris (Janice) of Hamden. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Timothy Morris, Bridey Morris, Vaughn Morris, Kevin Morris Jr., Ryan Morris, Patrick Morris and Colin Morris. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sr. Helena Sause.
Kathy spent her career as a medical secretary in the New Haven area. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf, bowling, and spending time with friends. Her patience was legendary and her calm demeanor relaxed those around her. With her quick smile and positive outlook on life, she taught those around her to live in the moment.
Family will receive mask wearing friends from 2 to 5 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Monday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
