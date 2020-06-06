Paranteau, Kathleen "Kate"

Kathleen "Kate" Paranteau, 70, died on May 21, 2020 in New Haven from

complications of Covid 19. She was born in New Haven on May 3,1950 to the late Lester and Mary Ellen Kiernan Paranto. Kate was a catalyst in the New Haven arts community and women's rights community. She was an extraordinary woman and will be missed by many. Kate is survived by her sister, Lisa Paranto, cousin Fran Paranto, nephew Michael-Patrick Warren and a large, loving network of friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store