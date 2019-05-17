Saunders, Kathleen R.

Kathleen Rynne Saunders, of Wallingford and formerly of Hamden, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 peacefully at home. Despite the diagnosis of Alzheimer's ten years ago she maintained the ability to recognize family and friends to the end. Kathleen was born in Cahersherkin, County Clare. She was the eighth of ten children born to John and Mary Kearney Rynne. Kathleen and Fred were married July 27, 1954 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lahinch, County Clare Ireland. Kathleen held numerous positions and was well known as a wonderful caregiver both privately and for Yale University in the infirmary. Kathleen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Fred Saunders. She was also predeceased her sisters Aggie of New Zealand, Liz (Ron) of England, Mary of Cahersherkin, Noni (Seamus) of Ennistymon, and brothers Tomas and Mick (Rose) of Dublin, Sean (Maureen) of Cahersherkin, and Christopher (Angela Joan) who had resided here in Connecticut and by Rita Saunders Hannigan and Lorraine Burke Saunders. Kathleen is survived by her brother Eddie in Dublin and her brother-in-laws Francis Saunders and Thomas Hannigan in CT. Mother of Mary Catherine, Kathleen Ann (Robert Lupone), William Frederick, Sean Patrick (Janice), Eileen Rita, Michael Rynne, Kevin Christopher (Dawn Pearson) and her grandsons, Kyle Patrick and Colin Matthew.

The visiting hours will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the New Haven Gaelic Football & Hurling Club 9 Venice Place, East Haven, CT. 06512. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019