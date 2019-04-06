|
|
Taylor, Kathleen R.
Monday, April 1, 2019, Kathleen R. Taylor, longtime resident of Madison passed away peacefully at CT Hospice. Wife of the late Edward (Ned) Taylor. Kathleen was born Jan. 20, 1934, daughter of late Lawrence Reilly and Susan Bolcer Reilly. Mother of Ned Taylor, Jr. of Pembroke, MA; Tim Taylor Taylor of Wallingford; the late Michael Taylor; John Taylor of Westbrook; Peter Taylor of Clinton; Kataleen Taylor of Scituate, MA; Christine Joyce of Trumbull; and Maureen Taylor Barnstable, MA. Sister of Dorothy T. Reilly of Madison. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Before her retirement Mrs. Taylor worked at Oxford Academy as administrative assistant. She enjoyed family time on the shore at their beach house in Westbrook.
Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Margaret R.C. Church, 29 Academy St., Madison on Monday, Apr. 8 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave a message of condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 6, 2019