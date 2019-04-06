New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret R.C. Church
29 Academy St
Madison, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Taylor


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen R. Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Kathleen R.
Monday, April 1, 2019, Kathleen R. Taylor, longtime resident of Madison passed away peacefully at CT Hospice. Wife of the late Edward (Ned) Taylor. Kathleen was born Jan. 20, 1934, daughter of late Lawrence Reilly and Susan Bolcer Reilly. Mother of Ned Taylor, Jr. of Pembroke, MA; Tim Taylor Taylor of Wallingford; the late Michael Taylor; John Taylor of Westbrook; Peter Taylor of Clinton; Kataleen Taylor of Scituate, MA; Christine Joyce of Trumbull; and Maureen Taylor Barnstable, MA. Sister of Dorothy T. Reilly of Madison. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Before her retirement Mrs. Taylor worked at Oxford Academy as administrative assistant. She enjoyed family time on the shore at their beach house in Westbrook.
Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Margaret R.C. Church, 29 Academy St., Madison on Monday, Apr. 8 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave a message of condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now