Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
Kathleen Noonan
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
12 Ardsley Rd.
Waterbury, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Kathleen Noonan
Kathleen S. "Kathy" Noonan


Kathleen S. "Kathy" Noonan Obituary
Noonan, Kathleen "Kathy" S.
Kathleen S. Noonan (Kathy), 85, of Waterbury passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at LiveWell (formerly Alzheimer's Resource Center) in Plantsville.
Kathy was born January 31, 1934 in Lakeville, daughter of the late William and Mary (McCue) Scavone. She grew up in Stamford and moved to Waterbury in her early twenties. Kathy graduated from Mother of God Academy and Packard Junior College. She worked for Coca Cola, the Social Security Administration and after raising her beloved children, she was an Audit Aide for the Internal Revenue Service. She loved her job dearly, making many wonderful friends and enjoyed working to the age of 72.
She was a life-long parishioner of Our Lady of Loreto Church. Kathleen was an active member of the Forever Young Club, the exercise club at Chase Park House and enjoyed her retiree luncheons. She loved spending time and traveling with family and with her dear friend from grammar school, Evelyn. She traveled to such places as Cape Cod, Ireland, Italy, and Mackinac Island. Kathy also enjoyed music, especially Irish, reading, eating at Clancy's on Cape Cod and The Red Barn in Wilton.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Kathleen A. Noonan of Waterbury, Diane N. Dalle Ave and her husband Tony of Orange, Karen N. Goode and her husband Shannon of Glastonbury, her sister Jean Belleville and her husband Richard of Warrenton, VA, and her brother William A. Scavone and his wife Claire of Conway, SC. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Steven, and Maria Dalle Ave, Connor and Dylan Goode; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to all the staff at LiveWell for their outstanding, compassionate, and respectful care of Kathy.
Arrangements: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 12 Ardsley Rd., Waterbury, CT. Those planning to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at Saint James Cemetery in Naugatuck. Calling hours Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, Connecticut 06708.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LiveWell (formerly Alzheimer's Resource Center), 1261 South Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479.
For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019
