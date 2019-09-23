New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church
Kathleen Sweeney "Kathy" Hines


1943 - 2019
Kathleen Sweeney "Kathy" Hines Obituary
Hines, Kathleen "Kathy" Sweeney
Kathleen "Kathy" Sweeney Hines, 76, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on
September 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of George "Butch" Hines Sr. of 54 years. Born in New Haven on January 15, 1943 she was a daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Duffy Sweeney. Kathy retired from Orange Health Care as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her son George Hines, Jr. and his wife Christine of North Haven, her daughter, Kathleen Popielarczyk and husband Paul, her daughter, Cynthia Laudano and her husband Charles, and her son Robert Hines and Melanie Russell all of West Haven. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Erin, Devin, Nicholas, Colin, Jared, Jake, Dean, Seth, Grayson, and Devon. She is survived by sisters, Margaret "Moggie" (Harry) Bogen from Danville, Il., Eileen Sweeney from Westchester, Pa., Mary and Gerry Roddy from West Haven, and her brother Edward Sweeney Jr and wife Lisa from Milford. She was predeceased by her sister Sharon Ciarlo. She is survived by her sister-in-laws and brother-in-law.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. John the XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY from 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. at www.diabetes.org. Sign Kathy's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019
