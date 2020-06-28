Twohill-Franco, Kathleen
Kathleen Twohill-Franco, age 72, of North Haven, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Franco, NHPD, Ret., died peacefully on June 27, 2020, after a short but painful battle with bone cancer. She died at the home of her sister, Mary Ellen Waddell of North Haven who nursed her tirelessly with love and devotion during her last 6 weeks of life. Kathy was born in Fair Haven, the youngest of 7 children to Catherine (Callahan) and Thomas Twohill on August 9, 1947. She graduated from St. Francis Grammar School and Wilbur Cross High School. She worked at New Haven Savings Bank as a teller and later in the Benefits Dept. of Yale University until her retirement. Her father, a die-hard Railroad man, lovingly nicknamed her the "Caboose"! Unlike most "cabooses" in large families, Kathy was not spoiled. She developed a tough veneer at a young age while constantly battling for her "place" among the masses and always seeking the approval of her older 4 brothers, whom she adored. Losing both her parents within 7 months of each other at the age of 14, only added to her strength and character. Kathy loved her Irish heritage and happily served on the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee of New Haven. One of the benefits of that service was to take part in the Annual Parade. Her Irish eyes were smiling bright as she donned her top hat and tuxedo and proudly marched down Church St. carrying her grandfather's shillelagh, which accompanied him from Ireland many years earlier. Kathy's happiest days were spent at large family get-togethers where she could gather all of her nieces and nephews and "hold court," regaling them with stories and tales of their parents antics; some true, most hilarious, and some embellished to the point where some of her siblings would scratch their heads and begin to wonder if they were adopted! She never tired of telling and re-telling the same stories and many times her audience would request their favorites! Family parties will never be the same, as everyone will miss our "Auntie Mame!" She married later in life to the love of her life, only to lose Nick after 5 years of marriage. With her indomitable spirit, she would tell people that they had 5 happier years than most couples have 25. In addition to her sister, Mary Ellen, Kathy is survived by her brother, Thomas Twohill and his wife Norma of Waukee, Iowa who brought Kathy up from the age of 14 and lived to tell about it and her sister, Michella (Mickey) and her husband, Dr. Arthur DeLucia of Madison, her sisters-in-law Carol Twohill of Hamden and Theresa Twohill of East Haven, 14 nieces and nephews and 30 great nieces and nephews and her aunt, Nancy Callahan of North Haven. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Daniel and Joseph Twohill. The family wishes to especially thank Lois, Nancy, Kathy, Debbie and Jen, the Hospice "angels" who enabled Kathy to remain in a home setting and as comfortable as possible. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Gerard Schmitz, a childhood neighbor and friend, officiating. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Grammar School, 423 Ferry St., New Haven, CT 06513 or VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice https://connecticuthomecare.org/about-us/support-us Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 28, 2020.