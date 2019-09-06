|
|
Collins, Kathlyn Mary
Kathlyn Mary Collins (Brooks), 74, of Westbrook, CT, peacefully entered into rest on August 31, 2019. She was the widow of Martin W. Collins. Kathlyn was a longtime resident of Clinton. She worked for the New Haven Rail Road for 23 years before enrolling in Quinnipiac College to get her RN degree, after which she worked at Branford healthcare as a discharge planner. Marty and Kathy loved to be near the water having a cottage on Cedar Island for many years, and then when retiring at 62 when they moved to Oak Island, NC. She was known for her sense of humor, always able to make those around her laugh. Kathlyn loved her animals, especially her dog Lola. She also loved reading, needle point, shopping, the Casino (when she won!), and going out to lunch with her many friends and family. Above all, she was a devoted wife to Marty.
Kathlyn was predeceased her son Gary Eugene and her granddaughter Jodie Catherine Mittica.
She will be greatly missed by her brother Frank Brooks (wife Kathleen), daughter Jacqueline A. Mittica (husband James) of Clinton, and her step-children, Maria Ann. Collins, Martin W. Collins, and John P. Collins, her grandchildren James R. Mittica III (fiancé Taylor Gargano), Eugene Collins, Allison Collins, JP Collins.
Services for Kathy will be held at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Kathlyn's honor to CT Hospice at 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 7, 2019