The Weller Funeral Home
493 Whitney Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Danny Belleau Obituary
Belleau, Kathryn
Kathryn Grant Belleau was a beloved wife, mother, sister, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. She was so full of life and laughter, and was loved by everyone she met. She was a second mother to countless people and always opened her heart and home to those who needed it. She is survived by her husband John Belleau, her son Sean Belleau and his fiancé Liz McKinley, her sister Deborah Grant, her stepdaughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Service at the Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, Sunday afternoon at 3. The interment will be in the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Jewell St., New Haven and will be private for family members only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Shore Animal League in her name. To sign a memorial book pleas visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 29, 2019
