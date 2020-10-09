1/1
Kathryn E. Toensmeier
Toensmeier, Kathryn E.
Kathryn E. (Kathy) Toensmeier passed away on Wednesday, October 7 after an extended illness. Kathy was born December 7, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Kathryn Lynch and Patrick Toensmeier, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Amelia Ewan (Dave) and two grandchildren, Bronn and Calliope. She is also survived by her brother Patrick Toensmeier, Jr. of Hamden, her sister, Betsy Toensmeier and niece Lauren Havens both of Albuquerque, NM; her aunt, Nancy Maar, cousins Barbara Dooling (Pat); Kathy Zuppe (Bob) and Bill Lynch (Barbara) and their families. She also leaves her BFF, Holly Holt, and many other friends. Kathy graduated from Day Prospect Hill School and Katharine Gibbs School in New York, NY. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years until retiring from Yale University after 25 years. Kathy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, music, watching an "ungodly" amount of TV, going to the casino and traveling. She preferred to drive everywhere, often incurring the wrath of co-travelers, simply wanting to "see America first." She often said that she would travel to Europe more—they just have to complete a bridge from here to there. She loved photography, a hobby that began when she was twelve, and could always be found with some sort of camera, photographing everything and everyone. Finally, Kathy loved animals, especially canine furbabies. Should anyone wish, charitable contributions may be made to the CT Humane Society or any dog rescue fund. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4:00 –6:00 p.m. at Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford, CT 06471. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Centerville Cemetery, Hamden, CT. For online condolences or directions, please visit:
www.keenanfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2020.
