FESTA, KATHRYN "KAY"

Kathryn "Kay" Connors Festa, age 85, of North Haven, wife of 50 years to her beloved husband, the late John "Jack" Festa Jr., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Kathryn was born in Hamden, on November 21, 1933, daughter of the late William and Kathryn (O'Connell) Connors. Kathryn is survived by her daughters; Kathleen Lubin and her husband Richard of Los Angeles, Deborah Doxtator and her husband David of Albuquerque, Jacqueline Piazza and her husband Frank of North Haven and her four beloved grandchildren Michael and Johnathan Lubin, Rebecca Doxtator and Alexander Piazza. Kathryn is also survived by her sister; Dorinda McKiernan, of Hamden, nieces and nephews. A graduate of Hamden High School, she worked at American Fidelity and Bank of America. Kathryn was a member of the Hamden Women's Club and founding member of the Laurelites Club. She loved to cook and bake and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave North Haven on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charcot-Marie Tooth (CMT) Association, PO Box 105 Glenolden, PA 19036 or at https://www.cmtausa.org

