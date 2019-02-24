Gartland, Kathryn

Kathryn Bishop Gartland, age 84, of Woodbridge, the beloved wife of 62 years to Howard J. Gartland, entered into rest peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was born in New Haven on February 21, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Edith Stiles Bishop. Kathy was proudest of her beautiful family who always came "home" to Woodbridge to celebrate holidays, family and life with her and Howard. A beautiful life, that was well lived, and is honored through the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends but will remain forever in their hearts.

Her loving family in addition to her husband Howard includes her children Lisa Anne Hansen of Clinton and Howard B. Gartland and his wife Kathryn of Newtown Square, PA., her cherished grandchildren Derek Gartland Hansen, MD and his wife Laura Hansen, MD of Queens, NY, Ryan Joseph Hansen and his fiancé Leah Galinsky of New York City, Kathryn Gartland Rohrs and her husband CAPT Sean Rohrs (USMC) of Okinawa, Japan, CT3 John Paul Gartland (USN) of Hawaii, Jake Woodrow Hansen of Boston, MA and Mitchell Conrad Gartland, of Muskegon, Michigan and her beloved great grandchildren Adelaide Way Hansen and Ophelia Kathryn Hansen of Queens, NY.

A Funeral Service in Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, 5 Meetinghouse Lane, Woodbridge with Rev. Shepard Parson, officiating. Interment, in the family plot at Eastside Cemetery, Woodbridge will follow.

The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019