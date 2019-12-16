|
|
Hewitt, Kathryn "Kate" (Siegler)
Hewitt, Kathryn "Kate" (Siegler) Hewitt wife of Francis "Bud" Hewitt passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven after a year-long illness. Kate was born in Bridgeport, December 20, 1938 daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Nolan) Siegler. Kate was a dental hygienist who worked for the Health Department of the City of Bridgeport until she became a fulltime homemaker when her boys were born, her most fulfilling profession. After her boys were raised, she returned to a part time position in private practice in the office of the late David Grogan, D.M.D. She was a graduate of St. Charles School, The Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall, and the Fones School of Dental Hygiene. She was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Parish in the Lordship section of Stratford. Kate's family was her greatest enjoyment. She proudly helped take care of her grandchildren from infancy through grammar school. Her greatest joy came from gatherings with the whole family present especially when she was the hostess, notably our annual Christmas gathering. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Christopher Hewitt, his wife Noël and their daughters Bridget and Claire of Stratford and Gregory Hewitt, his wife Maryellen and their children Mary Kate and Matthew of Hamden. Kate is also survived by a brother-in-law John E. Hewitt and his wife Cheryl and their children Jeremy and Ellen as well as her brothers' children, Patricia, Mark, David, Barbara, Peter and Robert; Frances, John and Victoria. She was predeceased by her three siblings, William F. Siegler, John J. Siegler, D.D.S., and Mary E. Siegler all of Stratford. The family thanks the doctors, nurses, PCAs, and staff of NP 14, at Smilow Hospital for their kind and compassionate care, given to Kate and them. Services will be held on Thursday, from 4:00- 7:00 P.M.at the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford. Interment will take place immediately following in St. Michael's Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Our Lady of Peace Sanctuary Fund, 10 Ivy Street, Stratford, CT 06615 in memory of Kate. For additional information, or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019