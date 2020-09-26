Carew, Kathryn R.Kathryn R. (Kay) Carew, 87, of West Haven entered into rest on September 23, 2020 at her home. In January 2020 she was predeceased by her husband John (Red) Carew. Kay leaves a large and loving family including her children and their spouses Richard (Kathy), James (Kimberly), Thomas (Patricia), Nancy (Shawn) Donovan, John (Kathy Magowan), William (Penny) and Peter (Kelly); 25 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, with the 18th expected in December; her brother-in-law Fred (Kathy) Carew and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Ryan Carew and her siblings and their spouses: Marilyn and Richard Searles, John and Eleanor Rourke and William and Rose Rourke.Kay was very caring and compassionate, and nothing meant more to her than her family. In addition to caring for her seven children, she took on the responsibility of caring for her mother, several aunts and her husband prior to their passing. She was a devout Catholic who received immense satisfaction through her faith and was active at St. Louis through the school PTA and the Ladies Guild. Kay could always be counted on for her many volunteer experiences from working the annual carnival from the 1970s to the early 2000s, laundering and ironing the altar server garments in the 1980s and 1990s, and engaging the St. Louis Community through her implementation of the 25-week club. She attended mass weekly, and for many years she attended daily mass. Over the past couple of years when she may not have been feeling well, there was inclement weather, or throughout the pandemic, she was happy to be able to participate in Mass provided by the Archdiocese via the television.A couple of major highlights of Kay's life was the fact that she and Red were married for sixty-four years before Red passed away, and that they were able to travel in their retirement years. She had the opportunity to visit all fifty states, as well as Ireland, and a magnificent trip to Europe that included seeing many churches and cathedrals. Some her most memorable trips included being able to go to Hawaii with her granddaughter and to Ireland to see her granddaughters show off their Irish dancing skills.The hours for visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Wednesday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the XXIII Parish, Church of St. Louis at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the continuation of Mass being available via television and radio to the Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT. 06712 or to TEAM West Haven 140 Atwater St., West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website: