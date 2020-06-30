Mucherino, Kathy A.Kathy Arlene Mucherino, age 67, of West Haven, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Kathy was born in Bridgeport on August 8, 1952 to the late Patsy Mucherino and Elizabeth Parent. She worked as a House Manager at the Kennedy Center for many years and retired as a vocational counselor. In addition, she spent many years as the JV softball coach at Jonathan Law High School. Kathy was an avid NY Yankees fan and a lover of animals. She was also an accomplished Softball Player herself having played for the Connecticut Brakettes. Survivors include her nephew; James Parent (Grace Cheung) and their son, Jacob Parent of NJ; niece, Jessica Eddins (Brad Morlino) of NJ, and close friend Susan Gustafson of West Haven. Kathy was predeceased by her sister, Kim Parent. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, July 2, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Animal Shelter. To leave an online condolence, please visit,