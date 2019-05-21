Brangi, Kathy (Lord)

Saturday, May 18, 2019, Kathy (Lord) Brangi, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and closest friends at Yale New Haven Hospital. Wife of John J. Brangi Jr. Kathy was born in Middletown, CT and spent the majority of her life living in Madison and Guilford, CT. She was the daughter of the late Stanley C. Lord and Barbara (Camp) Lord and was a loving mother to her daughter Jennifer C. Brangi of Guilford, CT. Kathy had a large extended family that she was devoted to that included in particular Justin Ayers, her goddaughter Kimberly Castonguay, her husband Kevin and their two daughters Julia and Lila who meant the entire world to her.

Kathy worked for over 25 years at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of CT which later became Anthem and held a variety of positions over those years including Executive Assistant, Events Planner and Enrollment and Billing Administrator. During this time Kathy touched the lives of many co-workers and made many lifetime friendships.

Kathy enjoyed traveling with her family, spending quality time with her friends Diane, Carrie and Teresa, going to Broadway Plays and attending book signings with her best friend Elissa. She was an avid Yankee Baseball Fan and there was nothing that she liked more than going to a game at Yankee Stadium.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Smilow Cancer Centers in both Guilford and New Haven for the wonderful and compassionate care that was provided to Kathy throughout her illness, particularly during her final days. Somehow this team of compassionate and caring professionals managed to make the most difficult moments of our life a just little bit easier.

Friends are invited to a celebration visitation on Friday, May 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Smilow Cancer Hospital; Closer To Free Ride, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, https://www.rideclosertofree.org/ To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019