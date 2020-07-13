Stern, Kathy M.Kathy M. Stern, age 68, beloved wife of 47 years to Robert E. Stern of Milford, entered eternal rest on July 11, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1952 in Worcester, MA and was the daughter of the late Edna (Brown) Babey and Leo Brazeau and step-daughter of the late Daniel Babey. Kathy's motto was "only kindness matters" and she was defined by her passion to care for others. She was an assistant nursing supervisor at Yale New Haven Hospital for 18 years and worked many years as a nursing supervisor for area home care agencies including New England Home Care. She was a dedicated volunteer on the Christian Education; Pastoral Search Committees, Wannabe's fellowship group, and the Committee on Ministry for the Aged and Disabled (COMAD) at the First Congregational Church of West Haven, United Church of Christ. She was an avid beader, making beautiful jewelry she shared with so many, and also enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, showering her loved ones with gifts, cracking a joke, and loving her dogs, Daphne and Margot.In addition to her husband, Kathy leaves two devoted daughters, Courtney Holmes and her husband Christopher of Milford and Logan Stern and her fiancé, Johann Dollhopf of Durham and two grandchildren, Xaila and Phoenix Holmes. She also leaves her brother, Samuel Meranto of AZ and brother in law, Paul Chenard of West Haven and many dear friends. Her brother, Vincent Brazeau and sisters, Ethel Smith and Margaret Chenard predeceased her. Services will be private due to the current pandemic. Arrangements have been entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Silver Lake Conference Center, 223 Low Road, Sharon, CT 06069. To share a memory please go to