In Loving Memory of Kathy Maher 7/30/1946-11/24/2017 Wife, Mom, Sister, Grandmother, You have fought the good fight, You finished the race, You have kept the faith. Timothy 4:7 Your Crown and the Jewels of your crown were your reward. Your Life mattered, it continues on, in a sense, through succeeding generations. You have not only raised up godly daughters, but you have raised us to raise up the same kind of children. There is hope for the future! Proverbs 17:6 Love you to the moon and back, always and forever. Phil, Alicia, Dori, Mary, Paula, Paul, and the Jewels in your Crown (Your Loving Grandchildren)
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019