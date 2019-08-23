New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
243 Pershing Dr.
Ansonia, CT
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
243 Pershing Dr
Ansonia, CT
Katie L. Bacote


1928 - 2019
Katie L. Bacote Obituary
Bacote, Katie L.
Mother Katie L. Bacote, 91, of West Haven, formerly of Ansonia, passed away Wed., Aug. 21, 2019. She was born in Durham, NC to the late Lonnie and Betty Homer Parker on Mar. 14, 1928. She retired as a machine operator with Bond rubber. She was a deacon of Macedonia Baptist Church in Ansonia, CT. Mother Katie leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Janice (Gaspar) Benitez, Audrey Suitt, and Betty "Christine" (Paul) Wynn; and a host relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Julius Bacote; and sons, Robert (Sarah) Suitt and Anthony (Kim) Bacote, Sr.
A celebration of her life will take place Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Baptist Church, 243 Pershing Dr., Ansonia, CT. Friends may call Wed. at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Bacote family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019
