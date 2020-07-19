Dessureau, KeithKeith Dessureau 65 of East Haven passed away unexpectedly at home on July 17, 2020. He was born October 5, 1954 in Bridgeport to Lawrence and Ruth (VanWart) Dessureau. Keith is survived by his loving wife Jean (Stanley) Dessureau and their four children, Timothy Dessureau of East Haven, Michael Dessureau of Stamford, Brianna Dessureau of East Haven and Travis Dessureau of East Haven. He is also survived by three children, Tina Dessureau, Lisa Dessureau and Keith Dessureau Jr. and one sister, Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Arthur.Keith was a very devoted husband and a kind, caring and loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed listening to music like Elton John, Michael Jackson and Adele just to mention a few. Keith also enjoyed sitting and working outdoors, collecting vintage model cars and going to car shows. He was a selfless man who enjoyed building things. He built his wife a large home addition to start their new family. He always made sure to provide for his family.Family will receive mask wearing friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. His funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral home on Friday, July 24 at 10:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.Keith was a gentle and considerate man who was always ready to help anyone when he was asked and was well liked by everyone he met.www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome203-467-2789